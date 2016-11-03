Van destroyed by blaze

Two men were lucky to escape unharmed when their van burst into flames.

The father and son run a mobile oven cleaner service and were working in the back of the van when a fault with a pump used to heat water caused the blaze.

Both men escaped unharmed and firefighters attended at Edge Green Lane in Golborne at 9.30am today, Thursday, to extinguish the fire. They also spent around an hour ensuring two propane cylinders stored in the back of the van were cool before the area was declared safe.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “It was just an accident. It was one of those things that was unfortunate and probably will never happen again.”