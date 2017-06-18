Van wrecked by fire but equipment saved

Firefighters managed to rescue work equipment from the back of a blazing van in a dramatic race against time.

The crew from Hindley fire station was called to the vehicle fire on Stapleton Close in Platt Bridge at around 4pm on Sunday.

They found the van parked up well ablaze but managed to work quickly enough to save most of its contents.

However, the front of the van and in particular the engine bay was so badly damaged by the flames the vehicle is a write-off.

The driver told the crew he was at the wheel when the fire broke out.

Firefighters who went to the incident said on Sunday evening they could not be sure what had caused the blaze.

The fire was restricted to the vehicle and no-one was hurt.

The incident lasted around half an hour.