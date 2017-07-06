Vandals target monkey bars at play area

Council chiefs have issued a safety warning after vandals targeted a Wigan play area.

It is believed thieves unscrewed bolts from the Gidlow Lane play area in a failed bid to steal the bars.

But consequently the play equipment is now unsafe and has been closed until repairs can be made.

A council spokesman said: “This morning we discovered the monkey bars on the play unit on Gidlow Lane play area have been vandalised.

“The bolts have been unscrewed which we think was a deliberate act to steal them.

“The new play equipment was only installed last week.

“We are appealing for witnesses who may have information to help us track down who is responsible for this. If you have anything that may help with enquiries please report to the police on 101.”

Officers say the bars will be replaced tomorrow (Friday).

It is the second Wigan play area to be closed within the space of seven days.

One in Platt Bridge remains closed after an eight-year-old lad tripped on faulting matting.

Joshua Borne was left with a serious gash on his forehead after falling on to a roundabout. Joshua was taken to hospital and ended up having a number of stitches just inches above his eye.