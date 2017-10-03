Vehicle abandoned and set on fire

Firefighters tackled a car blaze after it was abandoned on a patch of waste ground.

Fire crews from Hindley station were called shortly after 2am to reports of a vehicle fire on Battersby Street, Higher Ince.

On arrival they found a Renault Clio, which is believed to have been stolen. It had been abandonded and engulfed in flames, on a patch of land close behind the Morrisons supermarket.

Firefighters attended the scene for approximately one hour.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed they were also called to the scene. The vehicle was recovered at around 4am this morning.

Police are now working with fire crews to understand the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone with information call call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.