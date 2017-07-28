Viaduct work set to cause disruption

Work is due to begin this week on major structural work on Adam Bridge, near to the busy Saddle junction, with motorists warned of possible delays for several weeks.

The engineering is expected to last for around nine weeks and will require lane closures on Southgate and roads around the Saddle while the work is carried out.

The structure, which should more properly be called a viaduct, is 71 years old and was listed by English Heritage in 2001 because it was the first pre-stressed concrete beam bridge to be built in the country.