Victim named in murder probe

A young man’s death's is at the centre of a murder probe after he was accused of attempted theft on a Wigan estate.



Jordan Higham has been named locally after the fatal incident in the small hours of Monday morning in Nicol Mere Drive, Ashton. The coroner’s office also confirmed they have received a file on his death.

Two men aged 24 and 27 were arrested on suspicion of murder but have since been released under investigation.

Jordan was found unresponsive in the street after police rushed to reports that a man had been detained by members of the public, following a string of suspected thefts from vehicles.

He was taken to Wigan Infirmary but later died.

News of the death quickly flooded social media, with many tributes and messages of condolence being posted.

Mike Fairhurst wrote: “RIP Jordan Higham taken far too soon, you didn’t deserve to go the way you did. Sleep tight mate.”

A friend, Lauren Scott commented on the post, writing: “So so sad, got so many good memories with us all back in the day, was such a lovely clever lad, will never forget that laugh.”

Stephanie Fatima Bentham also replied: “It’s not sinking in yet, one of those people I thought would be around forever. Gone but not forgotten.”

Another user, Bobby Pilling posted: “No matter what anyone says, yeah it’s wrong what he’s been doing but no-one deserves that. RIP.”

The sentiment was echoed by Jamie Leput, who wrote: “Didn’t deserve that mate, regardless of what you were doing. Love you forever brother! RIP Higham! Absolutely speechless.”

Another comment read: “I’m speechless, no matter what’s been said you seriously didn’t need to go this way, love you loads matey sleep tight.”

Police inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 233 of 06/11/17 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.