Victoria is star of charity campaign

A brave four-year-old girl who fought a rare cancer has become the face of a national fund-raising campaign.

Victoria Calland will appear on posters across the country in the run-up to Christmas to promote Snowy the CLIC Sargent Bear, a teddy being sold to raise money for the charity.

Victoria with Snowy

Victoria, with her parents Jennifer and Chris, also star in a film where they talk about their experiences and the support from CLIC Sargent.

She was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, last year.

Earlier this week, Victoria was seen on TV in Channel 4’s The Secret Life Of Four And Five Year Olds, which follows children as they start school.

Her mum Jennifer, of Parson’s Walk, Wigan, said: “Victoria got sicker and sicker and her skin and eyes turned yellow. Initially we were told a cyst on her bile duct was the cause, but when they operated they found the cancer.

“We were in shock, and I just couldn’t understand why this had happened to our family – why was Victoria one of the 425 children worldwide to get this rare cancer each year?

Victoria in hospital

“One of the hardest things was pulling her out of nursery, having to have the conversation with her keyworker about whether or not to hold a place. Taking her away from her friends.

“Watching her go through so much was so hard on us all, especially her brother Arthur who has autism, he really regressed at the most stressful times.”

She had chemotherapy and went to the USA for proton beam therapy, completing treatment in December.

CLIC Sargent support workers at Leeds General Infirmary and Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital helped her family.

Mrs Calland said: “We are so proud of Victoria and the way that she’s coped with everything.

“When we explained to her how Snowy would raise money for other poorly children she just beamed. Now he’s become her favourite toy, she so loves that bear.

“When your child has cancer you need as much help as you can get and CLIC Sargent were brilliant with us. They came to us on the ward and offered their help, rather than us having to seek it out, and their support was invaluable.

“No family should be without a helping hand when they need it most, so please buy a Snowy bear for your child or loved one, so that CLIC Sargent can help other families like ours.”

Snowy costs £9.99 and is available from H Samuel and Ernest Jones stores nationwide, as well as CLIC Sargent’s website. At least £3.50 from each purchase will be donated to the charity.