VIDEO: Bus driver's terror as yobs hurl stones at windows

A bus company is appealing for help to find yobs who smashed three windows when they threw stones at one of their vehicles.

Jim Stones Coaches have released CCTV footage of the group of five people believed to have targeted the bus.

It shows them gathered on Nel Pan Lane in Westleigh, near Old Clare Farm, and throwing what is thought to be a handful of stones as the bus passes.

Damage to the windows of a Jim Stones Coaches bus after yobs hurled stones at it

Three windows were shattered on the bus, which had only been operating for two days.

But fortunately the driver was not hurt and a female passenger had just moved from her seat to the front of the bus to alight.

Office manager Jeanette Dyson said: “At first it looked like an air rifle but then we thought maybe they had thrown ball bearings or something because there were lots of little holes in the glass.

“We have seen the footage and they are seen bending down and where they are is small gravel. They have picked it up and when the bus comes past, they have aimed at it.

“There are three windows smashed. It’s a brand new bus which had been on the road for two days. It cost £1.000 to fix the three windows.”

The incident happened at 5.15pm on Tuesday, November 15 and the bus was off the road until Friday, November 18 while repairs were carried out.

Police have been informed and the bus company has shared the CCTV footage in the hope that someone will recognise the people involved.

Witnesses should call 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.