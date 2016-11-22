Vile animal abuse porn found on man’s computer

A pervert got his sexual thrills while a woman he had met online performed an obsecene act with a dog, a court heard.

Footage found at Ian Cairns’s home showed the woman engaged in the act while at the same time she also pleasured Cairns.

The film was found after police raided his home in Bryn Road South, Ashton, and seized his computer equipment, cameras and recording equipment, Liverpool Crown Court was told.

When this was forensically examined a total of 300 indecent images of children were found in all categories of seriousness and showing children aged between two and 15 being abused.

An extract from a chat room conversation with a 15-year-old girl revealed he had pretended to be 17 and asked to lift her top said Martine Snowden, prosecuting.

The extreme porn footage was also found on his computer during the police raid on July 7, 2014 showing the woman abusing the dog while she performed a sex act on Cairns.

A total of 16 video clips were also found showing the schoolgirl daughter of the 42-year-old woman who had been secretly filmed by her mum using a covert camera in the bathroom of their Merseyside home.

The images showed the 15-year-old naked in the shower and on the toilet and had been sent to Cairns via dropbox, said Miss Snowden.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was found guilty of voyeurism and sentenced to six months’ imprisonment suspended for 12 months last month.

Sentence on 53-year-old Cairns, who pleaded guilty to four charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme porn, had been adjourned until today.

However the judge ruled that the same judge who had heard the woman’s trial and sentenced her should also sentence Cairns and the case was further adjourned to a date to be fixed. Cairns was further remanded on bail.

Brian McKenna, defending, said that Cairns and the woman had had an entirely sexual relationship after meeting on-line. They had agreed she would install the camera in her Huyton home to record footage of herself to send to him for his sexual gratification.

“She suffered from low self-esteem and felt it would boost her confidence.”

He added: “He thought he would be receiving footage of her and opened it and saw images of someone he did not know who turned out to be her daughter. When further footage arrived the likelihood was it would be footage of the same person.”