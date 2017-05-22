Vote for your favourite Wigan Curry House

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.
A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.
Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?
We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.
So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?
To vote from the list, simply return the coupon from either the Wigan Post or Observer back to us at Curry House of the Year 2017, Content Sales, Johnston Press, Caxton House, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9ZB, stating the full name and address of the curry house you wish to nominate.
Nominations close on Friday, June 2, 2017.
Please be aware photocopied or defaced coupons will not be accepted.
Coupons hand delivered to the office or coupons that are received after the closing date will also not be accepted.
Curry Houses
01 The Raj, Springfield Garages, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan
02 Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, Preston Road, Standish
03 India Lounge, Vauxhall Road, Scholes
04 Simply Spicy World Cuisine, Wigan Road, Ashton
05 The Spice Lounge, Bretherton Row, Wigan
06 Shajahan, Severn Drive, Norley Hall
07 Rahman’s Restarant, Belle Green Lane, Higher Ince
08 Spice Essence, Moss Lane, Platt Bridge
09 Rivaj of India, Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington
10 Baby Elephant, Gathurst Lane, Gathurst
11 Mahabharat Restaurant, The Old Chapel, Market Street, Hindley
12 Taste of Bengal, High Street, Standish
13 Bengal Curry Pot, Gerard Street, Ashton
14 The Green Cardamom, Wigan Road, Ashton
15 Basmati Restaurant, Wigan Lane, Wigan
16 Moonlight Tandoori, Wigan Lane, Wigan
17 Buraq, Wigan Road, Ashton
18 Raj Gate, Orrell Road, Orrell
19 Aspull Spice, Wigan Road, Aspull
20 Moghul Tandoori, King Street West, Wigan
21 Indian Delight, Wigan Lane, Wigan
22 Anaaz Restaurant, Mesnes Street, Wigan
23 Anishas Restarant, Atherton Road, Hindley
24 Zeera,School Lane, Standish
25 Anika, Wigan Lane, Wigan
26 Tamarind, Wigan Lane, Wigan
27 Asha, Holden Road, Leigh
28 Leigh Tandoori, Twist Lane, Leigh
29 The Indian, Chapel Street, Leigh
30 Amans, Chaddock Lane, Astley
31 Zest, East Lancashire Road, Astley
32 Far Pavilion, Bolton Road, Atherton
33 Tamarind Table, Eckersley Precinct, Atherton
34 Rani Fine Dining, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton
35 Reshma Balti, Church Street, Atherton
36 BaBar Elephant, Up Holland Road, Billinge
37 Hamraz, The Winstanley Centre, Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley
38 Agra Spice, Bryn Street, Ashton
39 Spice Lounge, Sale Lane, Tyldesley
