Vote for your favourite Wigan Curry House

We are on the hunt for the best Curry House of 2017.

A balti or bhuna? Spicy and hot, to mild and creamy, there’s nothing us Brits love more than a curry, and with over 9,000 Indian restaurants in the UK everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which local Indian curry restaurant gets your vote.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, traditional-style dishes, select and exclusive dishes you can find in only the restaurant you use.

Perhaps you love the friendly staff, the traditional style or the outrageous décor of the restaurant? Maybe it’s so much more than a place you go to for a curry?

We have drawn up a shortlist of restaurants and eateries that will compete for the title of Curry House of the Year 2017.

So who is deserving of a place in our top ten?

Curry Houses

01 The Raj, Springfield Garages, Woodhouse Lane, Wigan

02 Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, Preston Road, Standish

03 India Lounge, Vauxhall Road, Scholes

04 Simply Spicy World Cuisine, Wigan Road, Ashton

05 The Spice Lounge, Bretherton Row, Wigan

06 Shajahan, Severn Drive, Norley Hall

07 Rahman’s Restarant, Belle Green Lane, Higher Ince

08 Spice Essence, Moss Lane, Platt Bridge

09 Rivaj of India, Mossy Lea Road, Wrightington

10 Baby Elephant, Gathurst Lane, Gathurst

11 Mahabharat Restaurant, The Old Chapel, Market Street, Hindley

12 Taste of Bengal, High Street, Standish

13 Bengal Curry Pot, Gerard Street, Ashton

14 The Green Cardamom, Wigan Road, Ashton

15 Basmati Restaurant, Wigan Lane, Wigan

16 Moonlight Tandoori, Wigan Lane, Wigan

17 Buraq, Wigan Road, Ashton

18 Raj Gate, Orrell Road, Orrell

19 Aspull Spice, Wigan Road, Aspull

20 Moghul Tandoori, King Street West, Wigan

21 Indian Delight, Wigan Lane, Wigan

22 Anaaz Restaurant, Mesnes Street, Wigan

23 Anishas Restarant, Atherton Road, Hindley

24 Zeera,School Lane, Standish

25 Anika, Wigan Lane, Wigan

26 Tamarind, Wigan Lane, Wigan

27 Asha, Holden Road, Leigh

28 Leigh Tandoori, Twist Lane, Leigh

29 The Indian, Chapel Street, Leigh

30 Amans, Chaddock Lane, Astley

31 Zest, East Lancashire Road, Astley

32 Far Pavilion, Bolton Road, Atherton

33 Tamarind Table, Eckersley Precinct, Atherton

34 Rani Fine Dining, Mealhouse Lane, Atherton

35 Reshma Balti, Church Street, Atherton

36 BaBar Elephant, Up Holland Road, Billinge

37 Hamraz, The Winstanley Centre, Holmes House Avenue, Winstanley

38 Agra Spice, Bryn Street, Ashton

39 Spice Lounge, Sale Lane, Tyldesley