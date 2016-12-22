Vulnerable residents plagued by cold callers

Residents are being urged to stay vigilant and look out for vulnerable neighbours following reports of cold callers turning up on doorsteps.

Homes in Tyldesley have been targeted by two women early in the morning and late at night, with one man being hassled for 13 days in a row by persistent offenders.

If possible, keep the door on a chain when first opening Julie Middlehurst

Wigan and Leigh Homes (WALH) described the callers knocking on doors as two women, one in their 20s and one in their 40s.

The social housing organisation said they were well dressed but had poor English language skills and are of Eastern European origin.

WALH said there have been two incidents, with the man targeted more than a dozen times continuing to receive unwanted calls even though he refused to open his door after the first incident.

Greater Manchester Police have been informed of the two women’s activities and residents who see them are now being urged to report any further nuisance calls.

WALH say the women are operating on their own but victims have said that a man in a white vehicle always appears to be parked nearby.

One woman tried to get over the threshold into a house when the door was opened and the resident had to stand their ground and tell her she could not come in.

The women also have numerous mobile phones on them, leading to fears they may be keeping in contact and informing each other if anyone allows them in.

Wigan Council today issued a reminder to householders as to what they should do if they find themselves receiving cold calls.

Julie Middlehurst, service manager for regulatory services at the town hall, said: “We would always advise people to take care if someone unexpectedly calls at their home.

“If possible, keep the door on a chain when first opening the door.

“And if you are suspicious in any way, close the door immediately and contact the police.

“If it’s a business, always ask to see their identification; a genuine company will be happy to show you.

“If the visit had not been pre-arranged, ask for their name and use a phone book or utility statement to find an official number to verify their identification.”

Incidents should be reported to police on 101 or through independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.

Anyone needing a tradesman is advised to look for a member of the council’s Trading Standards Good Trader Scheme by ringing 03454 040506.