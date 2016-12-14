Warning as burglars ‘mark up’ targets

Wigan homeowners have been warned to stay vigilant after reports burglars may be identifying targets by leaving chalk marks on the street.

Dubbed the Da Pinci code, the marks are etched onto pavement outside houses singled out as “easy” or “lucrative” places to loot.

Neighbourhood officers say the appearance of the symbols has coincided with an increase in burglaries in the New Springs, Aspull and Whelley areas in recent weeks.

All borough residents have been urged to keep an eye out for suspicious activity and report any concerns to Wigan Police on the 101 number.