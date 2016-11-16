Warning not to cook while drunk

Firefighters have warned people not to cook when they are drunk after they rescued a person from a smoke-logged flat.

A crew from Wigan were called to Markland Court on Frog Lane at around 11pm last night, Tuesday, after a pan left on a hob began to fill a ground floor flat with smoke.

Watch manager Jim Clitheroe said: “There were three occupants, all appeared to be intoxicated and they had left a pan of food on the hob.

“All three suffered smoke inhalation and we had to rescue one of them from the flat. There was just smoke from the pan but there seemed to be some sort of plastic at the bottom of it.

“We would advise people never to cook when they are drunk.”

Two of the occupants refused treatment and the third was checked over by paramedics.