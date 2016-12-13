Warning to clubbers after girl’s tragic ecstasy death

Police are urging local clubbers who have taken ecstasy to seek urgent medical attention after a young girl died while on a night out in Manchester at the weekend.

Tributes have poured in for teenage beautician Lauren Atkinson 19, from Ulverston, who was found dead in a Manchester hotel the morning after a night out with friends in the city.

Police were called shortly before 6.30am on Saturday to the hotel in Great Ancoats Street to reports of a sudden death. Four people have been arrested and bailed on drugs offences.

Miss Atkinson is believed to have worked at a beauty parlour in Ulverston, where it is believed her dad, Nigel, runs the local rugby league team. He has changed his Facebook profile to include a picture of himself and his daughter, with the tribute: “We were blessed to have a daughter who touched so many. And was loved by everyone. The world has lost one amazing girl.”

Eleanor Edwards, boss of the beauty salon where Lauren worked, posted: “It is with heart breaking sadness that I must inform you of the passing of our dearest friend and colleague Lauren.”

Miss Atkinson had posted she was “so excited” to be attending a £35-a-ticket all-night rave called Heldeep, run by events company the Warehouse Project.

Superintendent Stephen Howard, of GMP, said: “This is a tragic situation, the death of a young person is always devastating, but in these circumstances, it is all the more heart breaking. My thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.”

Supt Howard said anyone who may have taken ecstasy should seek medical attention to get checked out.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of supply and possession of drugs and two women, have been arrested for possession. All have been bailed until next year. Anyone with information call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.