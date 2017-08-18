Warriors hope to be chart-toppers

Wigan Warriors will have one eye on a different kind of leaderboard today as their cup final anthem hits the charts.

The Warriors Challenge Cup Final song is released online today, although some fans will be hoping the team’s efforts on the pitch are greater than their vocal skills!

Paul Holden, the Wigan Warriors fan who wrote their Wembley cup final song

The team take on Hull FC in the final on August 26, and recently marked their upcoming Wembley appearance with their remake of a classic song.

The charity single is a rework of the classic “Marching on to Wembley”, which in turn was based on the famous Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls song by Mike Harding.

It was recently rewritten by lifelong Warriors fan Paul Holden, and features plenty of players singing along.

The highlight of the song and its music video features a show-stopping rap solo by Anthony Gelling, although it remains to be seen whether it holds up against the likes of John Barnes’ famous rap for England’s 1990 World Cup anthem World In Motion.

Paul said: “I’ve been a Wigan fan for as long as I can remember and it’s been an unbelievable experience pulling all of this together.”

He added: “I only really remade this song last year for a bit of fun but had thousands of views and now it’s actually come together as a charity single from the Youth Zone. I’m blown away!”

The club seized their upcoming Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final as the perfect chance to bring the players together to create the new musical masterpiece.

They even collaborated with Wigan Youth Zone to produce the track, using the centre’s in-house record label, Reet Good Records.

Tim Fisher, Communications Executive for Wigan Warriors, said: “Having seen Paul’s song last year and knowing that the Youth Zone had a music studio, we pitched the idea to both parties and before we knew it, Paul was in their studio and doing his thing.”

He added: “It’s all come together really well and we hope the Wigan fans are proud of it!”

All proceeds from any download of the song will be shared out between the Youth Zone and Joining Jack, the Wigan-based charity which funds research into Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

The charity’s namesake Jack Johnson is the son of former Warriors player Andy Johnson.

The charity song is available from today for as little as 99p on iTunes and Amazon, and for £1.29 on the Google Play store.