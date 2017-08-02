Warriors in fine voice ahead of final

Wigan Warriors are marking their upcoming Wembley appearance with a remake of a classic song.

The classic Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls song was re-written last year by Warriors fan Paul Holden, and the club seized their upcoming Ladbrokes Challenge Cup Final as the perfect chance to bring the players together to create the new musical masterpiece.

The song features plenty of Warriors players singing along with song maker Paul, including a rap solo by Anthony Gelling, who no doubt took a leaf out of John Barnes’ book after his famous rap for England’s 1990 World Cup song.

Warriors communications executive Tim Fisher said the players were really keen to get involved, commenting: “Anthony even wrote his own rap to include in the song after chatting with Paul.

“It’s all come together really well and we hope the Wigan fans are proud of it!”

The club also joined forces with Wigan Youth Zone to make the song, a collaboration which Tim said the club had wanted for some time.

Paul Holden, the Wigan Warriors fan who wrote their Wembley cup final song

He said: “Having seen Paul’s song last year and knowing that the Youth Zone had a music studio, we pitched the idea to both parties and before we knew it, Paul was in their studio and doing his thing.”

Paul, writer of the new version of the song, said: “I’ve been a Wigan fan for as long as I can remember and it’s been an unbelievable experience pulling all of this together.

“I only really remade this song last year for a bit of fun but had thousands of views and now it’s actually come together as a charity single from the Youth Zone. I’m blown away!”

Chris Chamberlain from Wigan Youth Zone said: “I’ve never been so nervous about a game before in my life!

Wigan Youth Zone members and Paul Holden sing along the new Warriors knockout cup final song

“We all wanted the lads to win anyway but knowing that we had the song in the bag too made it ten times worse.

“We’re over the moon with it and can’t thank Paul and the club enough!”

Warriors will take on Hull FC in the Challenge Cup final on August 26.

Their official final song will be released on iTunes.

Anthony Gelling’s in the house! The block-busting centre tried his hand at hip-hop for Warriors’ Challenge Cup final single. Here’s the lyrics to his rap (in case you feel the urge to sing along!):

“Wigan RLFC put your hands in the air for the GLZ

Stop and drop. Roll out the red carpet. There’s no doubt about it. On top and we’re never gonna stop

1972 till the world blows up

Till the wheels fall off

Till the cows come home. To the day I die I’m gonna sing this song.”