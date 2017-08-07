Warriors masterplan a step closer

Ambitious plans to allow Wigan Warriors to take over an athletics venue as part of a borough-wide sports and community masterplan have moved a step closer to becoming reality.

Wigan Council’s cabinet has agreed to look into the feasibility of the rugby league club running Robin Park Arena and moving some of the services currently at Central Park Academy there.

The Warriors say plans should begin moving forwards extremely quickly, with hopes for the move to the new site to happen before the end of the 2018 Super League season.

This is just one part of a wide-ranging project to overhaul educational and sporting facilities in the borough.

Other ideas being considered include a renovation of Robin Park Sports Centre and a school for disabled children and youngsters with special educational needs being opened at the Warriors’ venue on Montrose Avenue.

Both the local authority and Wigan Warriors have stressed they want to work with everyone currently using the facilities and ensure they are unaffected by the changes.