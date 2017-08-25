Warriors will help Wigan 10k runners

Rugby players will take a break from the pitch again to support runners in the Wigan 10k.

Last year’s race saw members of the Wigan Warriors squad handing out water to runners at Robin Park Arena.

It proved to be so popular that they have agreed to man the water station again at the race on Sunday, September 3.

Organiser Matt Johnson, from charity Joining Jack, said: “It was a popular new addition last year and the feedback was good.

“It inspired people and there was a bit of banter with St Helens fans and other rugby fans.

“I think the players enjoyed it and the runners appreciated the support.

“We are really pleased and thankful to Kris Radlinski and Ian Lenagan for supporting the event and the charity again.”

There is now less than a week until the fifth annual race takes place.

More than 2,700 people have already signed up for the 10km race.

It will be officially started by nine-year-old Jack Johnson, who was the inspiration for Wigan-based charity Joining Jack.

He has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the charity raises money for research into the muscle wasting disease.

The race begins in Wigan town centre and will go past the DW Stadium and through Mesnes Park.

Runners and walkers will receive a medal and goody bag when they cross the finishing line.

People of all abilities can take part, from fast club runners to charity fund-raisers walking their first 10k.

Swinley dad Nigel Brookwell will wear a 1930s diving suit, as he aims for a world record for the longest land walk in the suit. He is raising money for charity as his 14-year-old son Harry has ME.

Roger Gibbard will run barefoot in aid of SWAP, which supports asylum seekers and refugees in Wigan.

There have also been nearly 200 entries for the family mile, which is being held on the same day as the 10k after success earlier this year at the Run Wigan Festival.

After the races, runners and supporters are being encouraged to stay in the town centre to enjoy a host of entertainment and a European food festival.

There will again be live music and the acts performing have now been confirmed.

Oasis tribute band Oases will be the headliners. They performed at the DW Stadium for the Good Friday clash between Wigan and St Helens.

Also taking to the stage will be tribute act The Verve Experience, The Articles, The Vellys, Shallow Waters and The VC.

Mr Johnson said: “The line-up we feel is very strong. We are very excited to introduce new bands to the Wigan runners.

“That should add to the day’s atmosphere and hopefully encourage people to stay longer during the day and enjoy the music festival and the food festival.”

The schedule for the performances will be announced next week.

There is still time to enter both the Wigan 10k and the family mile.

Registration for the 10k costs £20 or £18 for club runners, with the option of paying an extra £10 for a T-shirt.

The family mile costs £4 per child and parents can run with them for free. All children will receive a medal and a bottle of water when they complete the run.

Registration will close for both events at midnight on Thursday August 31. Entries for the family mile only will be available on the day at the race information point on Market Street.

To sign up or find out more, go to Wigan 10k’s website