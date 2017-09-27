We need a barrier for M6 noise

Residents seeking peace and quiet are calling for a sound barrier to be installed behind their home, which is close to the M6 motorway.

Brian and Anne Clark have lived in their house on East Mount in Orrell for 18 years and say the noise is getting worse.

A sound barrier was installed close to some houses in their street a few years ago. But Mr Clark says this does not cover all the properties and ends at his neighbour’s house.

Mr Clark, 80, said: “We can hear it in the house. It’s definitely getting worse, there’s no question about it. There is more traffic.

“Half the people in the road have got it. Why are we so different to anyone else in the road?”

The Clarks have been trying to sell their house and despite receiving lots of compliments, they say people do not want to buy it because of the noise.

Mrs Clark said: “Because we have been here for 18 years, we are used to the noise. I love my garden and I spend quite a lot of time there. But for anyone just coming into the house, as soon as you open the back door the noise hits you.”

Mr Clark has written to Highways England about the problem and asked for a sound barrier to be erected. He says he was first told a barrier had already been fitted and it was in a good condition.

But after a representative visited, he said he conceded that there was no barrier behind his home. He claims he has since been told noise experts believe a sound barrier is not needed there, something he disputes.

The Clarks are being supported by ward councillor Michael Winstanley, who said: “I would hope that Highways England would be able to find a solution to this problem and extend the sound barrier along the full stretch to protect the residents from the increasing levels of noise that they are hearing from the M6.”

A spokesman for Highways England said: “Mr Clark’s property lies in what is termed a noise important area as identified by Defra.

“This area is one of over 2,000 such areas that are next to the strategic road network. During the current roads period running until 2020, Highways England has a target to mitigate noise at 1,150 of the noise important areas across the country.

“It has not yet been determined exactly which areas will be mitigated in this period, nor what type of mitigation will be provided at specific locations.”