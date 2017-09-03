We're sprinting in the rain, just sprinting in the rain ...

Thousands of runners braved the rain to take part in this year's Wigan 10k.

The annual race - organised by the Joining Jack charity - started at 10am this morning (Sunday) and as well as thousands of runners taking part, hundreds more lined up to cheer the racers on.

Jack Johnson and his mum Alex set off

Little Jack Johnson got the race going and took part on a special scooter alongside his mum and dad Alex and Andy, who all crossed the finish line in less than an hour.

The winning runner came home in just over 32 minutes, closely followed by the second and third-placed racers.

Head over to the WiganToday facebook page for our videos of the start and finish or click here

The race gets underway

Some of the runners at the finish line

The first three finishers perform the Joining Jack salute