Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and leigh magistrates ...

Joel Baldwin (24) and Stuart Richard Baldwin (52): Bryn Gates Lane, Bamfurlong - Possession of 0.22 ammunition without a firearm certificate: Fined £400, pay £40 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Scot Bolton (35): Prescott Lane, Kitt Green - Handling stolen goods, namely a £200 mountain bike belonging to Halfords, failed to surrender to custody, committing an offence while a conditional discharge was in force for theft: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £100 compensation, pay £115 surcharge to fund victim services.

Ian Anthony Brooks (39): No fixed address - Drunk and disorderly in King Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £20 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £130 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kevin Green (37): Diane Road, Ashton - Harassment of Amanda Dixon by sending repeated abusive text messages: Restraining order made not to contact the victim, fined £360, pay £36 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Thomas Richard Price (23): Moss Lane, Platt Bridge - Caused harassment, alarm or distress with intent in Wigan: 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work requirement, restraining order not to contact Diane Wilding or Ashleigh Wilding, or go to an address in Westwood Lane, Lower Ince, or an address in Sydney Street, Platt Bridge, pay £85 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Nichola Marlett (30): Linden Walk, Orrell - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence order given for assault: Nine weeks in prison, suspended for 24 months.

David Armstrong (29): Claude Street, Pemberton - Took a Ford Fiesta after it had been unlawfully taken, drove without a licence or insurance: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £85 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £290.

Anthony Sharrock (23): Kitt Green Road, Wigan - Drink driving on the Asda car park in Wigan with 83 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £36 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Angela Patricia Pennington (45): Collinge Street, Platt Bridge - Being the parent of a child at Rosebridge High School, failed to ensure they attended: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £85 surcharge to fund victim services.

James Michael Gerrard (44): Rednall Walk, Wigan - Stole perfume to the value of £82 belonging to Asda, possession of a knuckle duster at Asda, failed to surrender to custody: Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, pay £115 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Derek Collier (46): Brook House, Warrington Lane, Wigan - Drunk and disorderly at the front desk of Wigan police station: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £20 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Brian Sheridan (51): Gordon Close, Wigan - Drunk and disorderly in Wallgate: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay £20 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Thomas Vitkevicius (31): Viscount Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Woodhouse Lane with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £350, pay £35 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.