Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Declan Kearns (20): Canberra Road, Marsh Green - Damaged windows to the value of £300 belonging to Vicky Harris: Conditional discharge for 12 months, restraining order not to contact Victoria Harris or go to the Halfway House pub in Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, pay £300 compensation, pay a £20 surcharge to fund victim services.

Anthony Seddon (53): Spindlewood Road, Lower Ince - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood exceeding the specified limit: Community order with 10-week curfew, pay a £85 surcharge to fund victim services, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Bradley David Finch (18): Lake Walk, Wigan - Made direct contact with Janet Leyland while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, damaged a garage roof to the value of £250 belonging to John Seddon: Jailed for 20 weeks as victim vulnerable due to a disability, pay a £115 surcharge to fund victim services.

David Johnston (43): Harswell Close, Orrell - Drove past a red traffic light signal on Atherleigh Way at the junction with St Helens Road in Leigh 31 seconds after the signal had changed to red: Fined £70, pay a £30 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving licence endorsed with three penalty points.

Nathan Dennis Bashforth (25): Avondale Street, Standish - Drug driving on Bradley Lane, Standish, exceeding the prescribed limit of benzoylecgoine in the blood: Fined £150, pay a £30 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Maureen Just (64): Longbrook, Shevington - Dink driving on Longbrook, Shevington, with 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £200, pay a £30 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Neil Thomas (38): Silverdale Avenue, Wigan - Assaulted a police constable by spitting in his face during the execution of his duty, stole meat to the value of £109 belonging to Tesco: Jailed for 10 weeks, £100 compensation, pay a £115 surcharge to fund victim services.

Jaroslav Koskins (22): Thicknesse Avenue, Beech Hill - Damaged a television to the value of £300 belonging to Kristina Hopper and assaulted her by beating: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact the victim or attend an address at Kitt Green Road, Wigan, pay compensation of £100, pay a £20 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £310 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kamil Galek (33): Dryden Close, Wigan - Dropped a cigarette and left it outside the Life Centre, Wigan: Fined £220, pay a £30 surcharge to fund victim services, pay £100 costs.