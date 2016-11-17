Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Jordon Andrew Paton (20): Duncan Place, Worsley Hall - Drove an off-road motorbike on Ridyard Street while disqualified, drove without a licence, failed to stop when required to do so by a police officer: Committed to detention for 15 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Peter Rosbotham (52): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days because of a flagrant disregard for court orders.

John Anthony Brown (43): Pool Street, Poolstock - Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for theft of a drill worth £148 from B&Q, Wigan: Jailed for two

months.

Paul John Smith (46): Furbeck, Skelmersdale - Drink driving on Warrington Road, Wigan, with 118 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months as third conviction for drink driving type offences, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from driving for five years.

David Liptrott (49): Gidlow Lane, Wigan - Without lawful excuse, damaged the glass window of a patio door to the value of £200 belonging to Donna Owens: 12-month community order with alcohol treatment requirement, fined £40, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Louise Aspinall (34): Chestnut Road, Whelley - Being the parent of a child at Canon Sharples Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

David Halliwell: Crowther Drive, Winstanley - Made a statement to the Private Security Industry Authority which they knew to be false: £850 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Dale Meakins: Manchester Road, Tintwistle, Glossop: Engaged as a security operative at the Last Orders pub in Wigan without a licence issued under the Private Security Industry Act: Fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Sarah Riley (30) and Michaela Wilkinson (27): Hector Road, Marsh Green - Being the parent of a child at St Cuthbert’s Catholic Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: £55 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, £100 costs.

Jacqueline Kay (33): Conway Road, Ashton - Failed to notify Wigan Council and the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their Housing Benefit and Income Support: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £60, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Wayne Ahearne (50): Wellsley Close, Marsh Green - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Carry out unpaid work for 40 hours.

Jordan Albert Hook (20): Coops Foyer, Dorning Street, Wigan - Attended at an address in Union Street, Tyldesley, while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Jailed for 16 weeks as a blatant disregard of court order that was only recently imposed for the protection of a vulnerable victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Alan Lee Wilson (51): St Wilfrids Road, Wigan - Obstructed a police officer in the execution of his duty, used a vehicle without insurance: Jailed for 21 days, suspended for one year, curfew for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.