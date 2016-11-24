Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Babatunde Ibrahim Ademola (30): Dalbeattie Rise, Scholes - In charge of a motor vehicle in Rodney Street car park, Wigan, with 98 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for one month.

Stuart Anthony Patrick Moran (35): Derby House, Scholes - Dangerous driving on Ince Green Lane, Ince, wilfully obstructing a police officer in the execution of his duty, driving while disqualified and without insurance: Guilty pleas given and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on December 5.

Jason Farrington (45): Grasmere Avenue, Higher Ince - Being the parent of a child at Rose Bridge Academy, failed to ensure they attended: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £75.

Leighton Paul Fenn (22): No fixed address - Failed to comply with the Sexual Offences Act 2003 by not signing on weekly at Wigan Police Station: Discharged conditionally for two years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wesley James Savani (27): Ennerdale, Skelmersdale - Assaulted Jessica Hindley by beating her in Wigan: Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Terri Jepson: Seddon Street, Westhoughton - Being the parent of a child at St Patrick’s Catholic High School, failed to ensure they attended: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £75.

Amanda McKiernan: Wyre Avenue, Platt Bridge - Being the parent of a child at St Edmund Arrowsmith Catholic High School, failed to ensure they attended: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £100.

Hua Ying Yu (44): Tunstall Lane, Wigan - At Chopsticks in Tunstall Lane, failed to comply with the provision of EU hygiene regulations by not providing a wash basin with hot and cold water, failing to provide facilities to clean and disinfect working utensils and equipment, and eight other similar offences: Fined £1,000, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £1,558.

Elizabeth Paton (39): Duncan Place, Worsley Hall - Being the parent of a child at Abraham Guest Academy, failed to ensure they attended: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100.

Kevin Boyd (52): Arcade Street, Wigan - Drunk and disorderly in Wallgate: Fined £40, pay £30 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wayne Hale (59): Alexandra Road, Ashton -Drink driving on Atherton Road, Leigh, with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £540, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £54, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Christopher David Whalley (29): Greenwood Avenue, Wigan - Drunk and disorderly in Greenwood Avenue, Wigan: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gareth Tillotson (29): Darlington Street East, Wigan : Without lawful excuse, damaged a wall and gate to the value of £100 belonging to Stuart Tillotson and Janet Tillotson: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay compensation of £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.