Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

William Melling (60): Knowsley Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Gidlow Lane with 130 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, assault by beating: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 18 months as a very high reading, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from driving for 32 months.

Stephen Twizell (39): Beech Tree Houses, Bamfurlong - Interfered with a Ford Fiesta and Vauxhall Corsa with intent to steal: Community order with 24-week curfew, pay £290 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £200.

Jay Elliot Shaun Sheekey (26): Camberwell Crescent, Whelley - Without lawful excuse, damaged a Renault Megane to the value of £500, without reasonable excuse contacted Stephanie Edgington which they were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £250 compensation.

Valerie Price (58): Mellor Close, Standish - Committed fraud by dishonestly failing to disclose to the Department of Work and Pensions that they were living with Roderick Shearer as their partner, which would have affected Jobseekers Allowance payments: Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months as was a deliberate fraud to the value of £13,000, 12-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Amy Sharon O’Brien (26): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - stole skin care products to the value of £172 from Boots, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order was in place for theft from B&Q: Jailed for 18 weeks and 28 days as a persistent thief stealing in an attempt to sustain her drugs addiction, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Shaun Buxton (26): Gas Street, Platt Bridge - damaged a car wing mirror and a security light, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, assault by beating. Jailed for 16 weeks as an appalling, unprovoked assault while drunk on a perfectly innocent third party, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Sukenya Morrisey (32): York Road South, Ashton - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £50.

Roy James Moss (35): Hodges Street, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison: Fined £20.

Justinas Laurinavicius (23): Parsons Walk, Wigan - Assault by beating on two occasions, resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity and 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

David Adam Bowler (29): Windmill Close, Wigan - Damaged a door to the value of £250. Community order with eight week curfew, restraining order not to contact victim or enter Wakefield Street, Golborne, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, pay £250 compensation.