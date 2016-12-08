Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Shaun Anthony Atkins (31): Lancaster Road, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for theft from Co-op Stores, theft from a BP garage, Boots, Spar, breach of a criminal behaviour order by entering various retail premises in Wigan, stole a Daelim scooter and £5,000 damage was caused to the vehicle before it was recovered: Jailed for 24 weeks.

Graham Ainscough (45) and Ainscough Skip Hire Limited: Miry Lane, Wigan - Contravened an environmental permit condition by storing waste outside a permitted boundary and failed to prevent mud being deposited on the road outside the permitted boundary: Fined a total of £12,240, pay costs of £4,931.

Stewart Darwin (44): Strathmore Avenue, Bryn - Assault: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Zac Lewis Brady (20): Bromley Avenue, Lowton - Assault by beating: 12-month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work requirement, restraining order not to contact the assault victims or enter Desmond Street, Atherton, pay £1,000 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Nigel Colin Speakman (38): Shared Street, Wigan - Assault by beating: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Kenneth Curran (44): Dyrden Close, Wigan - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order: Order varied to include a 12-week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Dean Cunliffe (31): Rose Avenue, Beech Hill - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by breaching a curfew: Fined £100 and order to continue.

Mansour Ghaemi (40): Old School Court, Wigan - Failed to comply with community requirements following a release from prison: £100 fine.

Deborah Sonia Clayton (42): Dyrden Close, Wigan - Non-payment of a £395 fine: Jailed for seven days.

Michael Anthony Berry (38): Partington Drive, Standish - Drove without insurance, drove without due care and attention: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £33, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, licence endorsed with six points.

Jack David Marsh (23): Dartington Road, Platt Bridge - Drug driving on Warrington Road, Ince, with cannabis in the blood - Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Scott Moorcroft (39): Malpas Avenue, Wigan - Drug driving on Sullivan Way with cannabis in the blood. Fined £360, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £36, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

James Wayne Ahearne (19): Lambton Street, Pemberton - Guilty plea given to stealing gift sets to the value of £112 from Debenhams: Committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on December 19.

Deborah Sonia Clayton (42): Dyrden Close, Worsley Mesnes - Stole razor sets to the value fo £108 belonging to B&M Bargains, stole soap sets to the value of £275 belonging to Boots: Jailed for four months.

Andrew Howard Barratt (51): Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan - Dishonestly received stolen headphones: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay £15 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.