Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Scott Stephen Evans (26): Vauxhall Road, Wigan - Without lawful authority took a Ford Focus and before the vehicle was recovered £5,000 worth of damage was done to it: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution, disqualified from driving for one year.

Carl Patrick Hunter (50): Heysham Road, Orrell - Damaged a front door to the value of £540: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Lucy Stinson (36): Tiernan Lodge, Falconwood Close, Wigan - Being the parent of a child attending St James’ CE Primary School, failed to ensure they attended: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, fined £15, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Martin Paul Smith (30): Woodcock Drive, Platt Bridge - Without reasonable excuse, contact while prohibited from doing so by a retraining order: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £45 to the Crown Prosecution.

Brian James Sheridan (51): Thorburn Road, Norley Hall - Assault by beating, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge: 12-month community order with alcohol treatment programme, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution.

Stuart Henry Albert Bullough (30): Scot Lane, Wigan - Assault by beating, failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 96 days as previous convictions for violence, including in a domestic setting, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Martin Fillingham (37): Cornwallis Road, Worsley Mesnes - Drove a motor vehicle which was unlicensed: Fined £85, pay vehicle excise duty of £51, pay costs of £90.

Maxine Karen Jones (49): Bransfield Close, Wigan - While driving, failed to comply with a stop sign on the A49 Riverway at the junction with Darlington Street: Fined £135, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution, driving record endorsed with three points.

Justinas Laurinacius (23): Parsons Walk, Wigan - Contact while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution.

Stephen Thomas Beach (37): Carr Lane, Wigan - Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £30.

Shane Lee Clarkson (28): Botany Close, New Springs, Wigan - While at the Royal Albert and Edward Royal Infirmary, caused a disturbance or was a nuisance to an NHS staff member and refused to leave: Guilty plea given and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on January 3, 2017.

Dayle Anthony Scully (26): Duke Street, Platt Bridge - Damaged an Audi to the value of £300 belonging to Helen Palin, damaged a police vehicle to the value of £200, assaulte by beating: Nine-month community order with alcohol treatment programme, pay £300 compensation.

Simon Culshaw (26): Dearden Way, Up Holland - Left controlled waste on land at Tower Hill Road without authority of a waste management permit: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £500.

Mark Taylor: Hexham Avenue, Hawkley Hall - Being the parent of a child at Hawkley Hall High School, failed to ensure they attended: £220 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, costs of £50.