Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Stuart Kenneth Smalley (52): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay a £20 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kevin Green (37): Diane Road, Ashton - Contact while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Restraining order varied to prohibit defendant going within 50 metres of an address in Edge Green Lane, Golborne, 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Lee Casham (29): Keswick Place, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days as failed to engage with agencies to assist with his drug problem.

Graham Peter Hall (46): Derwent Road, Hindley - Failed to give details about the identity of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £450, pay a £45 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Craig Wood (26): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Drink driving on Walter Street with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a £85 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Martin Kenneth Young (29): Up Holland Road, Billinge - Drink driving on Lamberhead Road with 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £300, pay a £30 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Christopher Sweatman (35): Severn Drive, Norley Hall - Drove on Norley Hall Avenue while disqualified - Fined £360.

Daniel John Marsden (40): Chapel Street, Orrell - Drunk and disorderly in Sherwood Drive, Norley Hall, resisted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Leona Byrne-Fletcher (23): Oakley Drive, Pemberton - Failed to give their details as a driver after an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to a garden in Billinge Road, drink driving with 44 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, drove without insurance, took a Ford Fiesta without consent and before it was recovered damage was caused: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £1,000 compensation, disqualified from driving for four years. pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Philip Paul Little (34): Knightscliffe Crescent, Shevington - Assault by beating - Eight-week community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £100 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Serban Cristian Ghermanescu (25): Davies Street, Platt Bridge - Wilfully rode a pedal cycle on a footpath or causeway set apart for the accommodation of foot passengers: Fined £155, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Thomas Richard Price (23): Moss Lane, Platt Bridge - Failed to surrender to custody: Fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.