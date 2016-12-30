Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Stephen Anthony Wolsey (55): Boyswell House, Scholes, Failed to inform Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit: 12-month community order with 160 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £120 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Barbara Mott (40): Winstanley Road, Bamfurlong - Dishonestly failed to inform Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that they knew would affect their Council Tax Benefit and Housing Benefit: 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £120 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gareth James Tonge (30): Enfield Street, Wigan - Assaulted a girl by beating: Jailed for 17 weeks, restraining order made to prohibit contact with the victim.

Jordan Lewis Gaskell (25): Old Pepper Lane, Standish - Guilty of being drunk and disorderly in Broom Road, Worsley Hall, failed to surrender to custody at court: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kieron Ince (34): Thorburn Road, Wigan - Assault by beating: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement and unpaid work for 80 hours included, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £300 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Charlie David Miller (28): Bolton Road, Pendlebury, Swinton - While at Wigan, pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment: Jailed for four weeks, suspended for 12 months as posted an intimate photo on social media, restraining order not to contact the victim or enter Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan, pay £100 compensation.

Daniel James Ralphs (28): Holme Court, Swinley - Damaged a gate post to the value of £100, committing an offence while subject of a conditional discharge order given for criminal damage and assault: Community order with 12-week curfew and restraining order. Pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Linzi Dymitriow (33): Bolton Road, Ashton - Being the parent of a child at Byrchall High School, failed to ensure they attended: Fined £37, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £100 costs.

Gareth Robert Hodson (34) and Racael Sylvia Wilkes (25): Both of Durham Street, Whelley - Failed to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of a terrier-type dog were met by failing to get a chronic skin condition and eye problem treated: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £150, disqualified from owning animals for five years.

Damon Gittins (32): St James Crescent, Bickershaw - Used towards two police officers threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Edward Gittins (29): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Drink driving on Church Avenue with 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty: Fined £400, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £265, pay £50 compensation.