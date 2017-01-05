Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Michael Keith Grindley (30): The Green, Pemberton - Assault by beating: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Elizabeth Louise Hughes (26): Junction Terrace, Ince - Stole various goods, to the value of £803, belonging to Debenhams: Community order to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work within the next twelve months, pay compensation of £210, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adriana Porteleckyova (19): Manchester Road, Bolton - Stole fragrances to the value of £806 belonging to Debenhams, Wigan: Community order to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within the next twelve months, pay compensation of £276.

Steven Greenall (27): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - When suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood failed without reasonable excuse to do so, drove without a licence, used a motor vehicle on Wrightington Street Wigan when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance: Community order to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within the next twelve months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.

Paul Andrew Sudworth (28): Avondale Street, Standish - Assault by beating: Remanded on bail until 20/03/2017, cannot contact victims, cannot enter Sterndale Avenue, to prevent interference with witnesses.

Kain Jordan Trotter (25): Walthew Lane, Platt Bridge - Stole front and rear number plates to the value of £100: Community order to carry out unpaid work for 40 hours within the next twelve months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Keiron James Wood (28): Derby House, Wigan - Assaulted four police officers, caused harassment, alarm or distress using threatening, abusive or insulting words: Committed to prison for four weeks, offence so serious because of severity of racial abuse.

Kerstin Rowe (28): West Mount, Orrell - Drink driving on Orrell Road, Wigan after consuming so much alcohol that there were 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 42 months.

Steven David Blackledge (37): Meadow Court, Foster Street, Wigan - Assault by beating: Committed to prison for 14 days as has an appalling record with persistent offending, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Luke Edward Brown (27): Valley Road, Wigan - Drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug namely Benzoylecgonine (cocaine) exceeding the specified limit. drove a motor vehicle when the proportion of a controlled drug namely cannabis exceeded the specified limit: Fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Gary Connolly (45): Hall Lane, Wigan - Drink driving a motor vehicle on Wigan Lane with 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with 35 microgrammes being the legal limit: Pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 17 months.