Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...

Nathan Thomas Turner (23): Old Pepper Lane, Standish - Went within 100m of an address in Kitt Green Road while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Community order with unpaid work requirement for 60 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Simon Wagstaff (26): Bickershaw Lane, Abram - Assaulted a constable in the execution of his duty: Fined £108, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £100 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Kathleen Tomlinson (37): The Grove, Ince - Being the parent of a child at Ince CE Primary School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: 12-month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £150 costs.

Regan Banks (19): The Convent, Orchard Lane, Wigan - Drove dangerously on Holden Road, Leigh - Guilty plea given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on January 11.

Dean Wayne Coates (25): Avon Road, Ashton - Drove on Bolton Road, Ashton, while disqualified and without insurance: Driving record endorsed, 12-month community order with 55 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 19 months.

William Barnes (60): Allensby Crescent, Goose Green - Assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Joseph Bond (31): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Assault by beating: Six-month community order, £145 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Andrew Nigel Brady (49): Celandine Walk, Wigan - Drove at 81mph in a speed restricted area of the M6 at Carnforth, Cumbria: Fined £115, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Barry Fletcher (66): Stonethwaite Close, Wigan - Three counts of making an indecent photo of a child: Guilty pleas given and committed to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on January 11.

Robert Baratinsky (36): Egerton Street, Abram - Damaged a mobile phone to the value of £200, failed to surrender to custody: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jade Rebecca Sinclair (33): Almond Brook Road, Standish - Assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay £100 compensation.

John Anthony Brown (43): Pool Street, Poolstock - Attempted to enter as a trespasser at B&M Bargains, Community order with 12-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay £85 costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Peter Rosbotham (52): Silverdale Avenue, Ince - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with supervision requirements imposed following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days as was the third breach of the requirements.