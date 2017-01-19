Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Luke Gordon Yates (26): Manchester Road, Ince - Without lawful excuse, damaged a car door to the value of £550: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order not to contact victims, or enter Worcester Avenue, Hindley, pay £550 compensation.

Darren James Turner (24): Dryden Close, Wigan - Trespassed upon The Royal Oak Public House, stole an unknown amount of cash from the premises, stole two drills worth £150: 12 week prison sentence, ordered to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Joseph Thomas Melling (20): School Avenue, Ince - Drink driving on School Avenue, Whelley, with 69 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, driving without insurance on School Avenue, Whelley, unlawfully taking a vehicle and causing an accident which resulted in damage to two other vehicles: Community order including 130 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.

Paul Edward Caulfield (48): Horne Grove, Worsley Mesnes - Committed fraud by means of using a stolen debit card to the value of £41: Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Alysha Marie Clayton (27): Acton Street, Wigan - Stole cosmetics to the value of £520 from Boots and Wilkinsons: Community order for 12 months, fined £250, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Hayley Holden (36): Hallbridge Gardens, Up Holland - Drove at a speed exceeding 60mph on the East Lancashire Road, breaking the 40mph limit: Fined £70, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, driving record endorsed with three points.

Colin Mark Rigby (45): Warrington Road, Abram - drove without wearing an adult belt: Fined £65, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £50 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Brian Jones (33): Linney Square, Scholes - Dishonestly obtaining £2,500 and placing it in his bank account, failed to surrender to custody, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order in operation for fraud, took money for gardening work but failed to complete the work: Jailed for 13 months.

Jude Filli (40): No fixed address - Assaulted a PCSO in the execution of his duty, being drunk and disorderly in Library Street, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for two years.

James William O’Neill (28): Atherton Street, Bickershaw - Assaulted by beating: Jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 18 months, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Liptrot (49): St Paul’s Avenue, Goose Green - Damaged a window to the value of £200, committing an offence while a community order was in place for criminal damage: Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 12 months, restraining order not to contact victim or go within 50 metres of an address on Ormskirk Road, Up Holland, pay £200 compensation.

Jamie Evans (36): Orwell Place, Norley Hall - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for using threatening behaviour and criminal damage: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, for the original offences.

Craig Richard William Mitchell (36): Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan - Failed to comply with notification requirements of the Sexual Offences Act: Fined £120, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.