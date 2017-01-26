Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Paul Roby (44): Wigan Road, Ashton - Possession of crack cocaine: 12-week community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Geoffrey Cunliffe (48): No fixed address - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Catherine Garry-Madden (72): Edward Drive, Ashton - Drink driving on Edward Drive with 202 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes: Pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Wayne Simpkin (28): Warrington Road, Abram - Driving whilst disqualified on Manchester Road, drink driving: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 40 months.

Leon Slater (19): Church Avenue, Bickershaw - Interfered with a motor vehicle: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 80 hours, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Tracy Cook (53): Warrington Lane, Wigan - Failed to complete an annual notification as part of the terms of being an offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, committing an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence given for two sexual assaults: £120 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Clive John Bromley (42): Poolstock Lane, Wigan - Assault by beating: Six-month community order, fined £160, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Owen Raymond Turner (31): Sherwood Drive, Worsley Hall, Wigan - Possession of cannabis: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Shaun Darren Elliott (29): Manchester Road, Ince - Drove whilst disqualified, drove without insurance, failed to surrender to custody: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Calvin Banks (30): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Stole aftershave and a coat to the value of £513: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Angela Marie Rigby (37): Falconwood Close, Wigan - Stole perfume to the value of £380 from Boots, committing an offence while a suspended sentence order in place for theft: Jailed for 20 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Andrew Howard Barratt (51): Woodhouse Lane, Wigan - Stole six bottles of wine to the value of £65 from McColls, stole seven air fresheners from Wilko, failed to surrender to custody: 10-month community order, £40 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay £40 compensation.

Kane Dunn (27): Quarry Place, Scholes - Damaged a front door to the value of £50, possession of cocaine: Discharged conditionally for one year, £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.