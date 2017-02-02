Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Jason Michael Winstanley (46): Boyswell House, Scholes - Damaged a front door to the value of £50: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Joseph Bean (39): Stanley Road, Up Holland - Took a Peugeot 307 without consent and before it was recovered damage was caused to the vehicle, drove without a licence or insurance: 12-month community order with 26-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Mark William Brickley (31): Tiernan Lodge, Falconwood Close, Wigan - Drove a Lexmoto ‘Pit Bike’ on Astley Street, Wigan, without a licence, drove without due care and attention: £120 fine, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for three years.

John Anthony Brown (43): Selkirk Grove, Norley Hall - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days.

Philip Mark Jepson (28): Wigan Road, Standish - Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order given for criminal damage: Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

Ashley John Heaton (26): No fixed address - Stole a Royal British Legion charity box to the value of £200-£300: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £300 compensation.

Victoria Hoy (36): Ribble Road, Platt Bridge - Being the parent of a child at Hawkley Hall High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100.

Janine Winstanley (33): Dickens Place, Worsley Mesnes - Being the parent of a child at Hawkley Hall High School, failed to ensure they attended regularly: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100.

Connor Courtney (20): Mesnes Avenue, Wigan - Drink driving on Mesnes Road with 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £220, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Jimmy Price (20): Leaway, Ince - Drug driving on Warrington Road, Platt Bridge, with cannabis in their system, driving while disqualified and without insurance, possession of cannabis: 10-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for three years.

Craig Yates (28): Liverpool Road, Platt Bridge - Drove on Chapel Street, Wigan, while disqualified, drove without insurance: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for six months.

Helen Wood (36): Gidlow Lane, Wigan - Drink driving in Wallgate, Wigan, with 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 127 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for three years.

David Bullough (35): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35.