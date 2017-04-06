Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Andrew Stewart (45): Hamilton Road, Ashton - Drink driving on Low Bank Road, Ashton, with 220 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of urine with the legal limit being 107 milligrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from holding a driving licence for 20 months.

Karen Tickle (44): Church Grove, Wigan - Drink driving on Lorne Street, Wigan, with 126 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order with eight-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Joshua John Lowe (22): Queensway, Leigh - At Wigan, Assisted in the handling of a stolen fishing box, failed to surrender to custody without reasonable excuse: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.

Justin Dickinson (34): Carr Street, Platt Bridge - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour, assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lewis Mark Nash (18): No fixed address - At Wigan, entered as a trespasser at Harry’s Bar, Wallgate, with intent to steal: Jailed for 18 weeks as was the third burglary in a short space of time, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Billy Dean Wilson (18): No fixed address - At Wigan, entered as a trespasser at Harry’s Bar, Wallgate, with intent to steal: Jailed for 18 weeks as committed several burglary offences in the past, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Paul Sherrington (32): Buer Avenue, Wigan - Assaulte by beating: Jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £250 compensation to the victim of assault.

Daniel Hall (31): Pennine Lane, Golborne - Drove while using a mobile phone: Fined £167, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £100, driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Steven Phillips (58): Wigan Road, Standish - Failed to give information relating to the driver of a Ferrari alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £85.

Dean Cunliffe (31): Forrest Avenue, Beech Hill - Handling stolen goods worth £310, failed to surrender to custody at court: 12-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund the victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Scott Leslie Atkins (24): Alder Avenue, Worsley Hall - Assault by beating - Jailed for 12 weeks, offence so serious as a serious attack on his girlfriend: Pay a surcharge to fund the victim services of £115.

Philip Glendenning (37): Tunstall Lane, Pemberton - Assault by beating, obstructed a police officer in the execution of her duty: 12-month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work, restraining order not to contact victim or enter the grounds of a home on Cypress Road, Worsley Hall, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.