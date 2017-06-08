Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Roy Moss (36): Hodges Street, Wigan – Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment: Fined £50.

Alysha Marie Clayton (27): No fixed address, Wigan – Theft to the value of £216 of clothing from Marks and Spencer and other theft offences: Jailed for 16 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115

Jack Halliwell (27): No fixed address – At Wigan, theft to the value of £216 of clothing from Marks and Spencer and wilfully obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty: Six-month community order with rehabilitation requirement, fined £10, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Xiu-Mei Thomas (59): Chesterton Close, Worsley Mesnes – Assault by beating: discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, to pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Owen Myddleton (26): Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground - Failed to comply with a restraining order by contact via social media and text messages, behaved in a manner to cause victim to fear that violence would be used: jailed for 26 weeks, rehabilitation activity requirement, restraining order not to contact or communicate with victim and not to go to or enter Bulteel Street, Pemberton, pay compensation of £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Shaun Anthony Atkins (32): No fixed address – Stole razor blades to the value of £260, belonging to Boots at Wigan and eight other theft offences: Jailed for nine months in light of repeat offences, threatening staff, and deliberately failed to attend court.

Kevin Roberts (60): Comet Road, Marsh Green – Dishonestly made a false representation intending to make a gain, namely Employment and Support Allowance and committed fraud by failing to disclose information to Wigan Council that would result in personal gain, namely Council Tax Benefit and Housing Benefit: Jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, with an Electronic Monitoring Curfew Requirement for eight weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gary Christopher Reid (43) and Karen Reid (38): Bentinck Street, Wigan - Being the parents of a child of compulsory school age registered at Hawkley High School failed to ensure they attend regularly at that school: Fined £440, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £44, pay costs of £75.

Ryan Lightfoot (21): Monmouth Crescent, Ashton - Drink driving with 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £300, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months.

Andrew Anthony McCormick (39): Ribble Drive, Norley Hall - Drink driving with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 14 months.

Michael James Roche (29): Harrow Road, Marsh Green - Possession of cannabis and possession of cocaine: Discharged conditionally for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.