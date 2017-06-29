Week In Court

Round-up of people brough before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Callum Louis Stewart-Brackenridge (19): Hesketh Drive, Standish -Drink driving on Harrogate Street public car park, Wigan, with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 107 microgrammes of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Community order for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work, pay surcharge to victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 28 months.

Jay Joshua Cooke (20): Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan - Without lawful authority, took a Vauxhall Astra, drove without a licence or insurance: Fined £180, pay surcharge to victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

David Thomas Larsen (30): Warrington Lane, Wigan - Drove without insurance or a licence, drug driving on Wigan Lane with cocaine in his system: Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Julie Leeanne Adair (36): Logwood Place, Newtown - Drunk and disorderly behaviour in Logwood Place: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Paul Gary Adair (42): Ormskirk Road, Pemberton - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour in a manner likely to cause harassment: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Graham Crompton (62): Brookfield Road, Up Holland - Drink driving with 114 micorgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fine £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.

Jack Halliwell (27): Daleside Avenue, Ashton - Stole clothing to the value of £281 belonging to Marks & Spencer: 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, fined £50, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ann Molyneux (43): Nightingale Court, Sillitoe Drive, Wigan - Breach of the peace: Bound over in the sum of £100 for one year to keep the peace.

Carl Reardon (49): Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes - Breached a non-molestation order: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Claire Myra Forbes (36): Millers Lane, Platt Bridge - Stole six packs of steak to the value of £18 belonging to Iceland stores and four other shoplifting offences: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, pay surcharge to victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Anthony Nightingale (19): Stanley Road, Platt Bridge - Made indecent photos of a child and possession of an extreme pornographic image: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on July 14.

Matthew David Ostick (44): Chorley Road, Standish - Damaged a window to the value of £300: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £400 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Steven Andrew Buckley (48): Heysham Road, Orrell - Entered a premised in Peter Street, in contravention of a closure order: Fined £100, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.