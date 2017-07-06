Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Scott Paul Simms (29): Thickness Avenue, Beech Hill - Assault - Fined £80, pay £50 compensation, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Samantha Elizabeth Walsh (31): Sefton Road, Orrell - Entered a premises at Peter Street, Wigan, in contravention of a closure order: Fined £66, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Clifford Anthony Faulkner (33): No fixed address - At Wigan, stole two bottles of JD whisky from Asda, committing an offence while a conditional discharge order was in place: Jailed for 40 days, suspended for six months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Stuart Henry Albert Bullough (30): Cheetham Grove, Wigan - Being in the company of a person which they were prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, caused harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody, assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty: Jailed for 12 weeks, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £820.

Victoria Gradwell (30): Scott Lane, Wigan - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from custody: Jailed for 14 days.

Stephen Paul Perry Bailey (29): Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall - Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having driven a vehicle, used a vehicle without insurance, assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, failed to stop a Ford Connect van when required to so: Jailed for 17 weeks, pay £150 compensation.

Stuart Andrew Daley (37): St David’s Crescent, Aspull - Damaged an external door to the value of £150 belonging to Wigan Council: 12-month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work, pay £150 compensation, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.

Callum John Riley (20): Ormskirk Road, Up Holland - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order given for possession of an offensive weapon and theft: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for one year, offense so serious as failed to comply with three previous community orders.

Ryan John Green (34): Bramble Grove, Worsley Hall - Drunk and disorderly at Wigan Hospital: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Sean Patrick Moss (49):No fixed address - At Wigan, assault by beating: 12-month community order with unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay £100 compensation, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Joanna Hayley Teasdale (24): Sunnyside Road, Ashton - Drink driving on Riversway, Wigan, with 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £350, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £35, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Peter Brogan (51): Douglas House, Scholes - Entered as a trespasser at Starbucks in Wigan and stole till contents and a tip jar for staff: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, curfew for eight weeks, pay £50 compensation, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £100.

Alexander James Gaskell (20): Cuthbert Street, Wigan - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood, possession of cocaine: 12-month community order, pay surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 24 months.