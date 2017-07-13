Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates ...

Lee Greenwood (46): Ellesmere Road, Ashton - Drink driving on Miry Lane with 65 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Barry John Walker (43): Esbank, Skelmersdale - At Wigan, remained on the railway while unfit as a result of being intoxicated: Discharged conditionally for six months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Keith Grindley (30): The Green, Pemberton - A breach of the peace in Wigan: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months, not to behave in disorderly fashion whilst intoxicated towards Keith Grindley.

Shelley Jay Prescott (27): Linden Walk, Orrell - Assaulted a police constable in the execution of his duty: Ninemonth community order with rehabilitation requirement, fined £50, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Adam Charles Allsopp (28): Princess Road, Ashton - Drink driving on Soughers Lane with 86 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the limit of 35 microgrammes, drove while disqualified and without insurance, drove wihthout due care and attention, and failed to stop when required to do so by a police officer: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for four years.

Lauren Bernadette Sharratt (24): Blantyre Street, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit: Six-month community order with four-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service,

Kendra Lisa Evans (41): Sturton Avenue, Goose Green - Possession of amphetamine: Discharged conditionally for two years, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jake Aaron Farrell (27): Keswick Place, Ince - Drug driving on Frog Lane with cocaine traces in the blood, drove without insurance or a licence: Fined £240, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Stuart Lee (27): City Road, Wigan - Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour: Discharged conditionally for 24 months.

Katie Needle (26): Kipling Avenue, Wigan - Used a colour television receiver without a licence: Fined £40, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £120.

Keith Anthony McCracken (25): Golborne Place, Scholes - Interfered with a Vauxhall Corsa with intent to steal: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £150 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Eric James Smith (46): York Road, Hindley - Dangerous driving on Lancaster Road in Wigan, drove while disqualified, failed to stop when required to so by a police officer, drove without insurance: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on July 26.

Zara Fairhurst (26): Vulcan Road, Marsh Green - Stole fragrances to the value of £800 belonging to Boots, failed to surrender to custody at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court: Nine-month community order with six-week curfew and rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £800 compensation.