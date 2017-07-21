Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Lee Holland (24): Holmsfield Close, New Springs - Assault by beating, drove on Claydon Drive, Wigan, without a licence and without insurance: Jailed for 18 weeks, pay £50 compensation, disqualified from driving for six months.

Anthony Brown (51): No fixed address - At Wigan, without lawful excuse, damaged a TV to the value of £100, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with notification requirements as part of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, and breached a sexual harm prevention order by possessing two smart phones: Jailed for 10 weeks.

Lauren Bernadette Sharratt (24): Blantyre Street, Hindley - Dishonestly failed to notify Wigan Council of a change in circumstances that would affect their entitlement to Housing Benefit: Six-month community order with four-week curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Joseph Hodgson (28): Gathurst Lane, Shevington - Behaved in a manner where a breach of the peace was caused at Up Holland: Bound over in the sum of £1,000 for three years.

Ronald Joseph Hodgson (62): Gathurst Lane, Shevington - Contravened the Vehicles Crime Regulations by not keeping details of the sale and supply of registration numbers: Fined £3,000, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £120, pay costs of £1,500.

Charlene McGarry (33): Waverley Road, Hindley - Drove dangerously on Chapel Street, Leigh, drug driving with cocaine in the blood, drove without insurance: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £15, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Michael Lee Berry (34): Thorburn Road, Norley Hall - Damaged a wing mirror on a taxi to the value of £174: Fined £80, pay £174 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85.

Craig Patrick Dean Greenwood (28): Upper Dicconson Street, Wigan - Assaulted two police officers in the execution of their duty: Jailed for four months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Jamie Stuart Ratchford (29): No fixed address - at Wigan, dishonestly received stolen goods, namely two sat navs and a pair of sunglasses: Jailed for three months suspended for 12 months, offence so serious as they were a prolific offender, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Lee Melvin Penk (48): Holt Street, Hindley - Damaged a window to the value of £300 without lawful excuse: Fined £110, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Wayne Ahearne (19): Lambton Street, Pemberton - Stole CDs to the value of £30, entered as a trespasser at a non-dwelling on City Road, Wigan, and stole tools and body building supplements to the value of £600: Jailed for 22 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Thomas John Stewart (21): City Road, Wigan - entered as a trespasser at a non-dwelling on City Road, Wigan, and stole tools and body building supplements to the value of £600, stole £169 via contactless payments: Jailed for 26 weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

Dale Robert Bailey (21): Belmont Avenue, Bickershaw - Assault by beating: Eight-week community order with curfew, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85.

David Percival Hoare (51): Broadway, Hindley - Pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment by making numerous phone calls, text messages and visiting victim’s address: Fined £500,pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £105.