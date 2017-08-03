Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Victoria Louise Gradwell (30): Scot Lane, Wigan - Failed to comply with supervision requirements following a release from prison: Jailed for 14 days because this was the third or fourth breach of post-sentence supervision.

Charmaine Theresa Wharton (52): Falkland, Skelmersdale - Assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for one year, restraining order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Williams (40): Robson Place, Abram - Used a motor vehicle on Rydal Place, Abram, without insurance and without a licence: Fined £180, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £210 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

James Michael Gerrard (45): Rednall Walk, Wigan - Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order: Order to continue but curfew extended by two weeks - suspended sentence not activated as the breach was due to medical problems.

Andrew Philip Whitty (50): Atherton Road, Hindley Green - Drove a Mercedes Benz on Atherton Road without insurance: Fined £80, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Tayla Johnson (21): Kennedy Close, Standish - Assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Marcin Rafal Tyszuk (34): Castlehey, Skelmersdale - Assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for one year, restraining order made not to contact victim, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay £80 compensation.

Peter Collins (58): Rosevale Close, Hindley - Made indecent photos of a child, category A and category B, possession of a prohibited image of a child: Guilty pleas given and sent to Bolton Crown Court for sentencing on August 14.

Martin Robert Power (44): Levens Place, Higher Ince - Assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jack Robert Fishwick (22): Kitt Green Road, Wigan - Attended an event in Wigan while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order, and three other breaches of the order, committed an offence while subject to a conditional discharge: 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lee Harvey Mills (39): Swinley Lane, Wigan - Harassment: 12-month community order, restraining order not to contact victim or enter Wigan Market Hall or outdoor market area: Fined £100, pay £100 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £250 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Dawn Miller (38): Christopher Street, Wigan - Caused unnecessary suffering to a Shih Tzu dog named Tilly, Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay a £115 surcharge to fund victim services, pay costs of £300.

Martin James Murrell (32): Swinley Road, Swinley - Failed to comply with the community requirement of a suspended sentence order given for assault by beating: Jailed for eight weeks.