Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Emily Baldwin (27): Bramble Close, Standish - Drink driving on Mesnes Road with 150 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, offence so serious as a very high reading, curfew for four weeks, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Emma Jane Davies (38): Tongbarn, Skelmersdale - Drink driving on Mesnes Road with 244 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood with the legal limit being 80 milligrams: 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Sarah-Jayne Butler (33): Greenways, Standish - Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence: Fined £144, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85.

Gareth Edward Lowe (46): Heyfell Road, Hawkley Hall - Drink driving on Mesnes Road with 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, used towards a police officer insulting, abusive or threatening words or behaviour, failed to give their details after an accident, driving without due care and attention on Grange Road, Wigan: 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 30 months.

David Robert Uniacke (36): Buchanan Road, Wigan - Knowing that payment for fuel was required, they dishonestly made off to avoid payment of £81: Discharged conditionally for two years, pay £81 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Servet Rrahmani (35): Wellfield Road, Wigan - In charge of an Audi car on the Tesco car park, Central Park, Wigan, whilst unfit to drive through drink: Fined £150, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Brian Sheridan (51): Logwood Place, Wigan - Breach of the peace: Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace.

John Paul Roe (40): Heywood Avenue, Golborne - Pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment of female, by attending her home address, shouted at her in the street and sent photographs of her to a third person: Discharged conditionally for two years, restraining order not to contact Chantelle Michaels or entre an address at Liverpool Road, Hindley, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £120 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Carl Gray (56): Lingfield Crescent, Beech Hill - Drink driving on Grove Lane, Standish, with 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: 12-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £500 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Christopher Michael Neafcy (41): Warrington Road, Hawkley Hall - Drink driving with 1116 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £162, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £350 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points.