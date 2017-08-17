Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Matthew Alexander Dawber (27): Wigan Lower Road, Standish Lower Ground - Possession of gloves, torch and a crowbar, articles for use in connection with burglary - Four-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Catherine Marie Ince (38): Willow Road, Wigan - Drink driving on Greenough Street, Scholes, with 171 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 80 milligrammes: Fined £120, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Linda Liptrot (56): Anson Place, Marsh Green - Drunk and disorderly in Brabazon Place, Wigan: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Geoffery Hewitt (34): Dean Crescent, Orrell - Drink driving with 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Four-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, disqualified from driving for 26 months.

Martin Andrew Tanner (64): St Luke’s House, Bolton Road, Ashton - Without reasonable excuse, contact while prohibited from doing so by a restraining order: Fined £500, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £50, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Herring (24): Linden Avenue, Orrell - Driving without due care and attention, driving without a licence or insurance: Fined £140, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving licence endorsed with nine points.

Martin Gerard Howard (41): Moss Lane, Platt Bridge - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a police officer, committing an offence while a conditional discharge given for criminal damage of a police cell was in place: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Jordan Thompson (19): New Street, Platt Bridge - Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards another, damaged a door to the value of £50, possession of a blade in a public place, Victoria Road, Platt Bridge: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Paul Marsh (41): Acton Street, Wigan - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, damaged windows to the value of £210 belonging to Bowker Lettings: Jailed for four months, suspended for 12 months, pay £50 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Gareth Thomas Winstanley (30): Gidlow Street, Ince - Drink driving with 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance: Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment requirement, disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Joanne Whittle (37): Kingsdown Road, Abram - Drink driving with 106 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 26 months.