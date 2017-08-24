Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Alexander Neil Melling (29): Old Beechfield Gardens, Standish - Assaulted a police officer in the execution of his duty, drink driving with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £200, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Richard Vincent Jones (50): Dryden Close, Worsley Mesnes - Committed fraud by using a stolen bank card: 12-month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Stacey Vivien Doreen Jones (22): Throstlenest Avenue, Wigan - Without lawful excuse, damaged a television to the value of £200, assault by beating: Discharged conditionally for 18 months, pay £200 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

David Smith (51): Bridge Street, Hindley - At Hindley, assault by beating on three separate occasions, without lawful excuse damaged a living room wall to the value of £100, harassment: Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 18 months, restraining order not to contact victim directly or indirectly, pay £275 compensation, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115, pay costs of £150 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Patrick Anthony Caldwell (35): Scholes, Wigan - Attempted to enter as a trespasser at the EE mobile phone store in Wigan: Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for one year,pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115.

David Lee Ingham (38): Viscount Road, Wigan - Harassment: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Daniel Leigh (58): Ashwood, Avenue, Abram - Fished without a licence at Abram: Fined £75, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £127.

Warren McDonough (23): Briar Road, Wigan - At Scott Lane Ponds, Wigan, fished without a licence at Abram: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20, pay costs of £80.

Simon Murphy (33): Derwent Road, Hindley - Drove a DAF truck on the A6062 Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn, at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour, drove a car on the M6 motorway at a speed exceeding 50mph, in contravention of a temporary maximum speed restriction: Fined £92, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30, pay costs of £90, driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Lee James Atherton (25): Harbury Close, Wigan - Drink driving on Bridgeman Terrace with 78 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes: Fined £260, pay a surcharge of £30 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Dominic Cookson (20): Heyes Road, Orrell - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood: Fined £260, pay a surcharge of £30 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85, disqualified from driving for 16 months.

Nathan John Dawber (24): Patterdale Road, Landgate, Bryn - Drug driving with cocaine in the blood, driving when there was not in force a policy of insurance: Fined £540, pay a surcharge of £30 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, disqualified from driving for 14 months.