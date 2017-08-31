Week In Court

Round-up of people brought before Wigan and Leigh magistrates ...

Mark Carl Owen (31): Glevendon Close, Ince - Stole alcohol from Asda to the value of £132 , used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance, drove dangerously on Rosebridge Way: Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months, pay a surcharge of £115 to fund victim services, pay costs of £100 to the Crown Prosecution Service, pay compensation of £100, disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Cory Jodie Caveney (27): Woodside Avenue, Landgate, Ashton - Damaged a window to the value of £300 belonging to Middle & Wood Funeral Directors: Community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £85, pay compensation of £300, pay a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services.

Daniel Steven Hesketh (27): Anson Place, Marsh Green - Assault by beating, damaged a front UPVC door to the value of £150. Community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement , unpaid work requirement of 200 hours, pay compensation of £750.

Dale Martin Raw (25): Virginia Way, Marsh Green - Assault by beating: Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, rehabilitation activity requirement, pay compensation of £200, pay a surcharge of £115 to fund victim services, pay costs of £520 to Crown Prosecution Service.

Amanda Yates (51): Ashdale Road, Hindley - Carried on the business of tattooing when not registered by Wigan Council: Conditional discharge for one year, pay a surcharge of £20 to fund victim services, pay costs of £250.

Carl Tame (50): Greenwood Avenue, Wigan - Committed fraud in that he dishonestly failed to disclose to the Department for Work and Pensions and Wigan Council that he and his partner, Carol Eatcock, were living together as husband and wife: Community order made, unpaid work requirement for 100 hours, pay a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to Crown Prosecution Service.

Greg Michael Fishwick (30): Chester Drive, Ashton - Dishonestly failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions and Wigan Council of a change of circumstances: Community order made, unpaid work requirement of 80 hours, pay a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Wayne Marsden (37): Old Pepper Lane, Standish - Assault by beating, harassment: Community order made, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement of 80 hours, pay a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services, pay costs of £300 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Ervins Kronitis (35): Orrell Road, Orrell - Drove a motor vehicle on Woodhouse Lane with 157 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath with the legal limit being 35 microgrammes, used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance, drove a motor vehicle while disqualified: Committed to prison for 36 weeks, pay a surcharge of £115 to victim services, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for five years.

Stuart Wilson (22): George Street, Hindley - Used a motor vehicle when there was not in force a policy of insurance, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal of stolen goods, namely a Ford C Max VRM to the value of £15,000: pay a surcharge of £85 to fund victim services, pay costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service, driving record endorsed with six points, community order for 12 months with 100 hours of unpaid work requirement.