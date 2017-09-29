Week In Court

A round-up of all the people who were brought before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court this week.

Kevin Shaw (24): Caravan Site, Bickershaw Lane, Abram - Without lawful excuse, damaged a Ford Focus to the value of £100 belonging to Joel Allum: Discharged conditionally for 12 months, to pay compensation of £50, to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.

Dean Thomas Atkins (24): Hey Street, Wigan - Drove when the proportion of cannabis in the blood exceeded the specific limit: Fined £280, to pay victim services surcharge of £30, to pay costs of £200 to the Crown Prosecution service, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jamie Stuart Bailey (27): Forest Avenue, Beech Hill - Drunk and disorderly behaviour at Falconwood Close: Discharged conditionally for nine months, to pay victim services surcharge of £20, to pay costs of £125 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

John Patrick Geraghty (46): Canberra Road, Marsh Green - Breached the peace. Bound over in the sum of £200 for 12 months to keep the peace.

Mark Taylor (35): No fixed address - Breached the peace in Wigan. Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace especially towards Sarah Bannister.

Siobhan Marie Green (27): Morris Street, Wigan - Assaulted Catherine Halliwell and Keeghley Schofield by beating them in an unprovoked attack. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. Required to pay victim surcharge of £115.

Arthur McLean (46): Silverdale Avenue, Wigan - Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following his release from prison. Committed prison for 14 days.

Jake Thomas Andrew Glynn (20): Marlborough Avenue, Springview - Fished without a licence by means of a rod and line at Kingdown Road Flash, Abram. Fined £30. Required to pay victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £127 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Howard William Jones-Sawyer (41): Bishopdale Drive, Rainhill - Fished without a licence by means of a rod and line at Kingdown Road Flash, Abram. Fined £30. Required to pay victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £127 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Helen Lightfoot (41): Thornton Close, Lowton - Being the parent of a child registered at Lowton High School failed to ensure they attended regularly at that school. Fined £440. Required to pay victim surcharge of £44 and costs of £75 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Louise Marie Scott (39): Rose Avenue, Beech Hill - Being the parent of a child registered at St John Fisher Catholic High School and failed to ensure they attended regularly at that school.

Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Required to pay victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £125 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Michael Joseph Hankinson (29): Woolton Close, Ashton - Drove on Wigan Road after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath, 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35 microgrammes. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 18 months. Fined £400, required to pay victim surcharge of £40 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Darren Keith Latham (41): Trent Road, Norley Hall - Possession of a quantity of controlled class B drug, amphetamine. Fined £80, required to pay victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85 to the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Lewis Hadland (21): Gleneagles Close, Lowton - Drove on Holden Road when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely cannabis, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. Also drove while disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence. Committed to prison for four months. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months. Required to pay a victim surcharge of £115.