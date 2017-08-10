Welcome to the village of Parbulele

The second Parbulele Ukulele Festival took place in Parbold village at the weekend.

Local ukulele bands were playing in the beer gardens of the Railway, Windmill, Stocks and Wayfarer pubs, while the main stage welcomed open mic performers on both days.

Rose of Parbold members, from left, Steve Hooley, Maurice Latham, Tom Emery and Mike Walker aboard their barge at the Parbulele Ukelele Festival held in Parbold.

There were barge rides for those wishing to play on board or simply travel the canal.

West Lancashire’s biggest and best Ukulele Festival comes to Parbold on the first weekend of August of every year.

Set in the specially constructed music village at the side of the Leeds/Liverpool canal, Parbulele offers a main stage, food, drink, trade stands, stalls and attractions.

There was a range of activities, including children’s workshops, while adult workshops were around the village.