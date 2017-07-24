Well, he did say he wanted to do it...

What do you buy the man who has everything?

Well Graham Clarke has the answer.

The daredevil is heading for the skies for a charity fund-raiser after receiving a rather unusual birthday present.

Graham had always wanted to do a wing walk, which sees someone attached to the top of an aeroplane for a flight.

After hearing him talk about it a lot, his partner Fran Holt decided to pay for him to do it as his 49th birthday present in May.

She said: “It wore me down a little bit and I thought he should put his money where his mouth is.

“It was a big surprise because he knew nothing about it.”

Graham, who lives in Leigh, said: “They strap me to the top of a biplane and do loop-de-loops and fly all over the place.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s something I have always wanted to do and I’m quite difficult to buy for.

“When it comes to birthdays she never knows what to get me, but she knew I wanted to do this so I was quite chuffed when I opened it.”

Graham will do the wing walk in the skies above Selby on Saturday, September 16.

“The date was given by the organisers and happens to be Fran’s birthday.

He has decided to use the challenge to raise money for Ince-based Think Ahead community stroke group.

Fran works as a finance support officer for the group and Graham has been volunteering there since being made redundant from his job in cable manufacturing in February.

He said: “I have been helping out there for a couple of hours.

“I have got to know some of the survivors and I think it’s a worthy cause.

“There are thousands of small charities about and not a lot of people are aware of them.”

It is not the first time that Graham has taken on a challenge for a good cause - he has previously raised around £5,000 for children’s charities by doing bungee jumps, parachute jumps, running 10km races and tackling the Krypton Factor assault course.

He said: “I think I’m just a bit mad really.

“I just like a challenge and I like doing anything daring.

“If it’s raising money for a good cause as well, it’s worthwhile.”

To sponsor Graham, go to www.think-ahead.org.uk.