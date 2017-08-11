Wife of US killer died after clot

A Wigan woman, who married a man serving 25 years to life in the US for murder, died unexpectedly from a blood clot, an inquest has heard.

A hearing into the death of Kay Frazier, 50, took place at Bolton Coroner’s Court three months after her untimely death in May this year.

Mrs Frazier wed Nebraska killer Gary Frazier in 2012. He is currently serving a sentence of up to 49 years at a Nebraska jail after shooting two people and killing one during a row when he was just 19-years-old. He will be eligible for parole in 2024.

Mrs Frazier continued to live in Wigan and the couple corresponded regularly, with occasional visits taking place, eventually resulting in their marriage. On one occasion, Mrs Frazier had 16 visits approved during one single trip to the US. The pair also exchanged more than 12,000 letters during their whirlwind romance, including pictures of wedding rings.

Just five years into the marriage, and seven years before the pair may have been reunited, Mrs Frazier died suddenly at Salford Royal Hospital after a huge clot in her Basilar Artery blocked off the blood to her brain.

Her death was also contributed to by complications from risky surgery, which was the only chance for doctors to save the life of the dying woman.

Coroner Jennifer Leeming heard evidence from two consultants at Salford Royal Hospital who treated Mrs Frazier after she was rushed to the specialist centre from Wigan Infirmary complaining of dizziness and headaches.

Toby Williams, a radiologist, told Mrs Leeming that there was “nothing left to lose” in operating on Mrs Frazier.

The “thrombectomy” treatment, which is performed to remove a blood clot, has a one to 10 per cent mortality rate, but by this point the consultant said he was “100 per cent sure” that she would die without it.

He said: “It’s not a straightforward case. We have treated thombosis like this before with success. You have little to lose apart from the risk of complication.”

Mrs Leeming asked if the patient was “in effect, going to die”, which the consultant confirmed to be the case.

Mr Williams, who tried in vain to remove the clot, finally terminated the procedure after his patient suffered a ruptured artery, causing a bleed at the bottom of her brain.

Mrs Frazier, who attended Wigan Infirmary on May 9, had lost all brain activity by 7pm on May 10, finally passing away on May 11.

Her family, including her three grown-up sons, did not attend the inquest.

Peter Yates, police coroner’s officer, said that he had tried on numerous occasions to contact different members of the family, but had not been successful in any attempt.

There is no explanation as to why Mrs Frazier developed the blood clot, which is believed to have occurred naturally- although Mr Williams suggested that Mrs Frazier was a “heavy smoker”. which can increase the risk of the life-threatening condition.

Tributes were paid to Mrs Frazier at the time of her death. Sabina Bojang said: “You were a great friend and listener and I’ll always remember you darling. Rest In Peace angel.” Close friend, Annette Donaldson also sent sympathies to Mrs Frazier’s “extended American family”.