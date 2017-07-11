Wigan bus station to close for a year

Wigan bus station is to close for a year to allow for a £15.7m redevelopment.

After the final bus service on Sunday 30 July, the existing bus station on Hallgate will close to the public so work can begin on a striking new facility on the same site, delivered by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM).

An artist's impression of how the new bus station will look

During the work, by contractor VINCI Construction UK, bus services will be maintained and temporarily relocated to stops within the town centre. These arrangements will be in place until the new bus station opens, which is expected to be by the end of 2018.

Temporary bus stops will be sited at the following locations:

Market Hall layby on New Market Street

Hallgate

Richmond Street

Dorning Street

King Street West

Library Street

Parsons Walk

The relocated stops will mean that, while the bus station is closed, passengers can still catch their bus nearby.

To accommodate temporary bus stops in The New Market Street layby, taxi services and disability parking will be temporarily relocated in the town centre.

TfGM staff will be on hand at the bus station, and at a number of public drop-in events around Wigan, in the weeks running up to the closure for people who want to find out more.

Councillor Andrew Fender, Chair of the TfGM Committee, said: “I’m looking forward to the beginning of work on the new Wigan Bus Station.

“Once complete, it will be a much more attractive environment, offering improved facilities for passengers and a modern gateway to the town for both residents and visitors.

“The new bus station is just one part of our wider strategy to make travel easier across Greater Manchester. We’re investing heavily in the transport network, including interchanges, extending Metrolink to Trafford Park and the intu Trafford Centre and encouraging cycling through the Cycle City programme.”

Councillor David Molyneux, Wigan Council’s Cabinet Member for Regeneration, said: “A new bus station in Wigan is a key part in delivering an improved transport system for the borough that is fit for the decades ahead.

“It will support the economic growth of the town and enable people to get to and from their places of work as well as Wigan’s great shops, markets, restaurants and bars in a modern, safe and welcoming environment.”

John Roberts, Regional Director for VINCI, said: “VINCI look forward to strengthening their ties with the local Wigan community and its residents, whilst delivering a state-of-the-art bus station for the future commuters in and out of the town to enjoy.”

Funding for the Wigan Bus Station development is being supported by central Government through the Greater Manchester Local Growth Deal Programme.

For information on the new bus station for Wigan and more details on temporary stops and services, visit the dedicated webpage on the TfGM website at www.tfgm.com/interchanges/wigan.